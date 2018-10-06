Runners gathering in Kelowna for annual Okanagan Marathon

The annual Okanagan Marathon weekend is here, an event that attracts hundreds of runners from around the province.

Nice shake out run before the big day tomorrow.

Thanks to everyone who came out to the @runningroom Friendship Run this morning! See you at the start line ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GJJdq2g4U6 — Okanagan Marathon (@OkanaganMara) October 6, 2018

The 24th annual three-day event began Friday with a sports expo, with a five-kilometre run/walk and kids activities taking place Saturday. Three events are slated for Sunday: a marathon, starting at 7:40 a.m.; a half-marathon, at 8:10 a.m.; and a 10-km run/walk, at 8:40 a.m.

Of note, the Okanagan Marathon is a qualifier for the 2020 Boston Marathon.

Also, various road closures will be in effect on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transit routes may also be affected, specifically the No. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 12 routes.

