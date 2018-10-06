Runners gathering in Kelowna for annual Okanagan Marathon

The annual Okanagan Marathon weekend is here, an event that attracts hundreds of runners from around the province.
The 24th annual three-day event began Friday with a sports expo, with a five-kilometre run/walk and kids activities taking place Saturday. Three events are slated for Sunday: a marathon, starting at 7:40 a.m.; a half-marathon, at 8:10 a.m.; and a 10-km run/walk, at 8:40 a.m.
Of note, the Okanagan Marathon is a qualifier for the 2020 Boston Marathon.
Also, various road closures will be in effect on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transit routes may also be affected, specifically the No. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 12 routes.
