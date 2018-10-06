Health
October 6, 2018 6:07 pm

Runners gathering in Kelowna for annual Okanagan Marathon

By Online Journalist  Global News

Runners participate in the Okanagan Marathon’s five-kilometre run-walk in Kelowna on Saturday.

Global News
A A

The annual Okanagan Marathon weekend is here, an event that attracts hundreds of runners from around the province.

READ MORE: Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record

The 24th annual three-day event began Friday with a sports expo, with a five-kilometre run/walk and kids activities taking place Saturday. Three events are slated for Sunday: a marathon, starting at 7:40 a.m.; a half-marathon, at 8:10 a.m.; and a 10-km run/walk, at 8:40 a.m.

Of note, the Okanagan Marathon is a qualifier for the 2020 Boston Marathon.

Also, various road closures will be in effect on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transit routes may also be affected, specifically the No. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 12 routes.

For more information about the Okanagan Marathon, click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
City Park
Kelowna
Marathon
Okanagan
Okanagan Marathon
Running

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News