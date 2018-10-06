Finalists announced for 2018 Kelowna business awards

The 31st annual Business Excellence Awards in Kelowna will take place later this month, and the finalists were announced this week.
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 24th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Delta Grand conference centre. The awards have been handed out since 1987.
Earlier, a list of semifinalists was announced, with that list being trimmed to three finalists in several categories. The finalists are:
Arts and entertainment achievement award
Rising star award
Micro business award
Small business award
Mid-sized business award
Large business of the year
Young entrepreneur of the year
Marketing campaign of the year award
Not-for-profit excellence award
Social leadership award
Technology innovator of the year
For more about the 31st annual Business Excellence Awards gala and ceremony, click here.
