October 6, 2018 5:18 pm

Finalists announced for 2018 Kelowna business awards

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kelowna’s annual Business Excellence Awards will take place on October 24th.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce
The 31st annual Business Excellence Awards in Kelowna will take place later this month, and the finalists were announced this week.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 24th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Delta Grand conference centre. The awards have been handed out since 1987.

Earlier, a list of semifinalists was announced, with that list being trimmed to three finalists in several categories. The finalists are:

Arts and entertainment achievement award

  • Festivals Kelowna
  • Kelowna Actors Studio Inc.
  • New Vintage Theatre Company

Rising star award

  • Canadian Wholesale Lighting
  • Ossicle Hearing Inc.
  • Start Fresh Kitchen

Micro business award

  • Harmony Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
  • Hatch Interior Design Inc.
  • Serviss Wealth Management

Small business award

  • Faction Projects Inc.
  • Fleek Factory Ltd.
  • Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation

Mid-sized business award

  • Highstreet Ventures Inc.
  • Modern Purair
  • Odlum Brown Ltd.

Large business of the year

  • Boyd Autobody & Glass
  • Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc.
  • Strategic Aviation Services Ltd.

Young entrepreneur of the year

  • Dr. Harmony Mir/Harmony Chiropractic Clinic Inc.
  • William Walczak/Hiilite Creative Group
  • Chris & Addie Pafiolis/SweetLegs Clothing Inc.

Marketing campaign of the year award

  • Chances Kelowna
  • SK Form & Finish Inc.
  • Troika Management Corp.

Not-for-profit excellence award

  • Central Okanagan Community Food Bank
  • Kelowna Community Resources
  • Pathways Abilities Society

Social leadership award

  • Arion Therapeutic Farm
  • New Leaf Physiotherapy (NLP)
  • Refresh Financial

Technology innovator of the year

  • Agents of Discovery
  • Perfit Dental Solutions
  • Vitalis Extraction Technology

For more about the 31st annual Business Excellence Awards gala and ceremony, click here.

