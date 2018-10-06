Finalists announced for 2018 Kelowna business awards

The 31st annual Business Excellence Awards in Kelowna will take place later this month, and the finalists were announced this week.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 24th, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Delta Grand conference centre. The awards have been handed out since 1987.

Earlier, a list of semifinalists was announced, with that list being trimmed to three finalists in several categories. The finalists are:

Arts and entertainment achievement award

Festivals Kelowna

Kelowna Actors Studio Inc.

New Vintage Theatre Company

Rising star award

Canadian Wholesale Lighting

Ossicle Hearing Inc.

Start Fresh Kitchen

Micro business award

Harmony Chiropractic Clinic Inc.

Hatch Interior Design Inc.

Serviss Wealth Management

Small business award

Faction Projects Inc.

Fleek Factory Ltd.

Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation

Mid-sized business award

Highstreet Ventures Inc.

Modern Purair

Odlum Brown Ltd.

Large business of the year

Boyd Autobody & Glass

Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc.

Strategic Aviation Services Ltd.

Young entrepreneur of the year

Dr. Harmony Mir/Harmony Chiropractic Clinic Inc.

William Walczak/Hiilite Creative Group

Chris & Addie Pafiolis/SweetLegs Clothing Inc.

Marketing campaign of the year award

Chances Kelowna

SK Form & Finish Inc.

Troika Management Corp.

Not-for-profit excellence award

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank

Kelowna Community Resources

Pathways Abilities Society

Social leadership award

Arion Therapeutic Farm

New Leaf Physiotherapy (NLP)

Refresh Financial

Technology innovator of the year

Agents of Discovery

Perfit Dental Solutions

Vitalis Extraction Technology

