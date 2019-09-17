Sports
September 17, 2019 4:08 pm

Blue Bombers running back Harris trying to clear his name after drug suspension

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris says he is looking for answers as to why he failed a drug test.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Andrew Harris has taken steps to try to prove his failed drug test was unintentional.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back was practicing with the team Tuesday after serving a two-game suspension for testing positive for an anabolic steroid called metandienone.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ annual Fan Appreciation Day happening Sunday

When he was suspended, he said the source was a contaminated over-the-counter natural supplement he took and he planned to send the leftover product away to be tested.

“It’s been shipped away and I’m just waiting to hear back,” Harris said after practice. “Again, it’s like a needle in a haystack, but I’m doing everything I can to get some answers.”

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native still leads the league in rushing with 908 yards off 141 carries through 10 games.

The Bombers (9-3) travel to play Montreal (6-5) on Saturday and went 1-1 without Harris.

RELATED VIDEO: Bomber super fan Frank Horsley flew to Winnipeg from the UK for the Banjo Bowl

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Harris
Blue Bombers
CFL
Drug Test
winnipeg
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.