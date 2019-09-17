East Vancouver family says home was firebombed after bad breakup

Vancouver police are investing an alleged firebombing that the victims believe may have been rooted in an acrimonious breakup.

The incident, which happened around 2 a.m. last Wednesday, was captured on video.

Lazara Renata says her entire family is now living in fear after someone threw what appears to be a Molotov cocktail at their Strathcona home.

“They hit right under the window and the bottle exploded and fell on the floor and it was all fire,” she said.

“The window was completely open, so they could have made it right in.”

A neighbour’s camera captured the moment flames broke out.

The family believes it knows who was behind the attack, and say it stems from a younger sibling’s bad breakup.

“We didn’t even sleep. We were just sitting there waiting for something else to happen,” said Renata.

Police confirmed they were investigating the Keefer Street incident as an arson, but would not comment further.

No arrests have been made.

With the family fearing for its safety, victim services put them up in a hotel for three days, but the Renatas are now back home, hoping BC Housing will be able to find somewhere else for them to live.