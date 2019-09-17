Sylvan Lake man charged with murder of wife

Alberta RCMP announced Tuesday that a Sylvan Lake man had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

The victim, 36-year-old Kulvinder Sandhu, was found suffering from serious injuries in a residential area on Sept. 11, RCMP said.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man at the scene.

In a news release, RCMP said the victim died while in hospital on Sept. 14 “as result of her injuries.”

Satnam Singh Sandhu has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18.

The town of Sylvan Lake, Alta., is located about 20 kilometres west of Red Deer, roughly halfway between Calgary and Edmonton.