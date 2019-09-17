Winnipeg cop facing assault charges now also charged for improperly stored weapon

A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon at an unauthorized place, in connection with a January incident.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

Cassidy was told of the charges on Aug. 30 and will be appearing in provincial court in Winnipeg on Oct. 21, said the IIU.

The same officer was charged earlier this year with the off-duty assault of a Winnipeg man in 2017.

WATCH: Winnipeg Police cruiser hits pedestrian

