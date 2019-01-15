Winnipeg cop to face assault charges in off-duty incident

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 incident.

According to police watchdog the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident involved an off-duty officer and the alleged assault of a 32-year-old man.

In March 2017, the man accused the officer of punching and kneeing him, causing a number of head injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service under investigation after man injured during arrest

He sought medical attention after being released without charges.

Based on the IIU investigation, civilian director Zane Tessler said Tuesday there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence took place.

Patrol Sergeant Sean Cassidy was issued a summons Monday and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Winnipeg March 11.

WATCH: Winnipeg man angered by police shooting