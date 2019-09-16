IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba released details Monday about a number of investigations it has started dating back to June.

The police watchdog hadn’t been able to release the information due to the election blackout.

The investigations include:

A June 1 incident where an RCMP officer shot his gun into the air in an effort to stop a 28-year-old male suspect who was driving a tractor towards an officer after police were called to a family disturbance in the Roblin area.

An excessive force complaint related to a June 6 incident in which a 75-year-old man suffered hearing loss while being arrested by RCMP.

Impaired driving allegations against an off-duty officer related to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on Hwy 16 near Neepawa May 22.

Impaired driving allegations against an off-duty officer given a roadside screening test at a traffic stop near Steinbach June 9. The off-duty officer was served a 72-hour licence suspension.

Allegations of an assault by police officers made by a 29-year-old woman who was arrested in the Steinbach area June 13.

A June 17 incident where a 60-year-old man suffered a broken arm while being arrested in Winnipeg after police were called to help paramedics deal with a man who was being violent and combative in an ambulance.

A June 14 incident where a 28-year-old man suffered a broken arm while being arrested after RCMP were called to the report of a disturbance at a home in Sagkeeng First Nation.

A July 8 incident in which a 37-year-old suffered serious self-inflicted stab wounds to his throat and neck while being arrested in Portage la Prairie.

A July 17 incident in which a male suffered minor injuries after an officer in Portage la Prairie pulled a police cruiser in front of a male suspect fleeing on a bicycle in an attempt to stop him.

The injuries suffered by a 36-year-old man during his arrest in The Pas July 30. Police used a beanbag gun to subdue a man armed with a firearm, resulting in a bruise and abrasion.

An Aug. 17 incident in Lac du Bonnet involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer allegedly operating a sea-doo and towing a tub with occupants without someone keeping watch.

Allegations of excessive force used during the arrest of a 34-year-old man in The Pas Aug. 17.

Allegations of several misrepresentations made by a Winnipeg police officer during the course of a day.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

