Lumsden, Sask. Zip line park announces closure following $10K permit renewal conditions

A family-run Zipline tour in Lumsden, Sask. is set to close. The owners of Outer Edge Adventure Park (OEAP) have announced its closure following two major permit renewal conditions they cannot financially cover.

“We’re being asked to do a traffic analysis, which is a $10,000 fee that we financially can’t burden because our sales were low in the spring,” said Terry Deck, co-owner of OEAP.

Another major condition to be met was a geotechnical survey to look at the soil conditions of the zip line towers.

To combat slumping sales, the park took on a new recent venture, Moonlight Movies. But without knowing, they were running the new add-on without proper licensing. They worked to submit a new application, but it was denied.

READ MORE: Lumsden, Sask. drive-in theatre says RM shutting them down

“The movie allows grandkids to spend time with grandparents, and have an adventure. We’d like to have the drive-in and keep the park open and keep running it, but we just financially can’t keep it going [without both],” said Terry.

The RM of Lumsden reportedly said their business creates a traffic safety concern along Highway 20 and the park’s access road, a decision made by the RM at its Aug. 22 meeting, the next day, the conditions were given.

“When we received that letter, that’s when we knew we had to look at possibly closing,” said Cheryl Deck, co-owner of the business.

More than a “job”

With the business closure, the family has to let go of 10 staff members, who don’t just think of this work as a paycheck. When it comes to staff reactions to the closure, Cheryl said two words come to mind, “heartbroken” and “frustrated.”

“It’s [been] an emotional rollercoaster,” added Terry.

Last year, the staff took on special training to allow sight-impaired individuals to experience an adventure that would otherwise be out of the question.

“Talk about being proud of your team to enable blind and sight-impaired [individuals] to zip line for the first time,” said Cheryl.

What’s next?

The RM of Lumsden’s Reeve Kent Farago told Global News on Monday that the park’s closure will be discussed at a council meeting next week, but until then, he said “we have no comment at this time.”

The councilor overseeing the area where the park sits, Cody Jordison, echoed the sentiment.

Terry said they haven’t had a councilor come to the property to speak with them, but the family has reached out to the RM for answers.

“We’ve written them many letters inviting them to talk to us,” he explained. “Let’s just talk to each other like humans, and work through this. We have yet to have been contacted personally.”

As for the future of the park – it’s up in the air.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure what we’re going to do with the park,” said Terry. “If somebody was interested in purchasing the park, obviously they can’t operate it here because the council isn’t interested in operating here. So – yes we could sell it and move it.”

READ MORE: Weekly newspaper to continue in Lumsden-area following Waterfront Press closure

“It’s hard. Especially when you know it’s impacted not just me, my team, my guides, my family,” said Cheryl through tears,” adding “We’ve done this honestly from the bottoms of our hearts with everything we got, for the people. We’re here for others and that’s what we built our park on.”

The Park’s final operating date is September 29. Until then, the family said they will accommodate visitors as much as they can.

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

Follow @TaylorbeYQR