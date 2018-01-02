Weekly newspaper to continue in Lumsden-area following Waterfront Press closure

Lumsden, Sask and the area southwest of Last Mountain Lake will continue to have a weekly local newspaper. Former Lumsden-based staff from the Waterfront Regional Star will continue operating as part of the Nokomis-based Last Mountain Times.

“We are pleased to announce that Lumsden, Regina Beach and other communities will continue to receive community newspaper service through the expansion of coverage and distribution by the Last Mountain Times weekly newspaper,” Times owner Dave Degenstien said.

“These communities and advertisers, formerly served by the Waterfront Press weekly newspaper, deserve and require the presence of a locally-owned and controlled media outlet.”

Degenstein said this move can triple the paper’s readership base. The Last Mountain Times previously served communities east of Last Mountain Lake.

Last month the Waterfront Regional Star, formally the Waterfront Press, published its final issue after publisher Star News Publishing announced it was closing Saskatchewan papers it did not sell.

This move triggered the shutdown of the 128-year-old Moose Jaw Times Herald. The Prince Albert Daily Herald was purchased by its staff.

Waterfront reporter/photographer Sarah McMillan and senior sales representative Gerry Heidt will continue to work in their previous positions with the Last Mountain Times.

The Times will continue to operate out of Nokomis, where Degenstien said it has the necessary infrastructure to publish the expanded paper. The paper will still be printed in Wainwright, Ab at the Star Press.

The Last Mountain Times is an independent business owned by the Degenstien family from Govan, Sask. It has been published continually under different names since 1908.

“We will be heavily dependent on our readers and advertisers to get behind us to help make this expansion work,” Degenstien said.

The paper’s expansion will not include the White City-area, which was part of the Waterfront Regional Star.