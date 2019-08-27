Lumsden, Sask. drive-in theatre says RM shutting them down

A drive-in movie theatre just outside Lumsden, Sask., says they are being forced to close down due to a ruling from the rural municipality.

In a Facebook post, Moonlight Movies Drive-In says they are ceasing operations after the RM of Lumsden reportedly said their business creates a traffic safety concern along Highway 20. Moonlight Movies calls the move “ridiculously unfair” in their post.

The theatre is located at Outer Edge Adventure Park, just off Highway 20 between the towns of Lumsden and Craven, about a 25-minute drive north of Regina.

According to the theatre, the RM council made their decision at its Aug. 23 meeting. Global News has reached out to the RM and Reeve Kent Farago for comment.

Theatre management said they average about 50 cars per show. These vehicles would arrive upwards of two hours before a movie started, and only really caused any congestion when a movie finished showing.

The post said the theatre is not aware of any traffic complaints from neighbouring properties.

Moonlight Movies is calling on supporters to contact the RM about the decision. Its post has been shared hundreds of times since it was posted around noon on Tuesday.

Before moving to the adventure park, Moonlight Movies would show movies in the town of Lumsden, with traffic also moving along Highway 20.

On Monday afternoon, Outer Edge Adventure Park posted the letter they received from the RM, detailing the theatre’s denial and other requirements for their business.

