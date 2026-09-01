Ottawa sends officials to Nepal as search for missing Canadians continues

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The federal government has 10 officials on the ground in Nepal to support Canadians affected by flooding, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Monday.

In a statement posted on social media, Anand said the officials, which include a member of the RCMP, are working to locate missing Canadians and support affected families.

“Our priority is to locate Canadians and permanent residents and confirm their safety while offering support wherever and whenever possible,” she said.

Please see my consular update regarding the flash floods in Nepal and China: pic.twitter.com/TAWOnBtgZN — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) August 31, 2026

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Flash flooding killed some 800 people and left roughly 3,000 missing, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

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Anand said on social media on Saturday that one Canadian who was previously unaccounted for had been found safe.

She said Monday that 30 Canadians and permanent residents remain missing, a number she says may change as the government gets more information.

“We recognize with empathy the profound impact that this situation is having on families and communities across our country,” said Anand. “We remain in direct contact with all affected families through designated points of contact within each family and through a collective meeting with them today.”

The federal government has said it will provide $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal.

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Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Monday that officials are engaging with trekking companies, hospitals, local police, rescue centres, airlines and other Canadian travel industry partners to gather information, establish contact and help account for affected Canadians.

The department said the deputy high commissioner of Canada to India is one of the 10 officials in Kathmandu.

“Canadian officials are working closely with Nepalese and Chinese counterparts, as well as international partners including the Five Eyes, France, Japan, Italy and Singapore, to share information and support efforts to locate and assist Canadians,” said Global Affairs Canada.

The department said the RCMP has deployed a liaison officer to Nepal to offer assistance and help determine needs for on-the-ground support. It said the RCMP is also engaged through the INTERPOL network and has offered support with forensic equipment and expertise.

Canada’s travel advice for Nepal and China was updated Monday to advise against non-essential travel to affected areas due to the damage caused by severe flash flooding and mudslides and the ongoing risk of further flooding.