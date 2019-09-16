‘Significant’ damage to St. John River monitoring equipment investigated by police

Damage to equipment used to monitor the St. John River is being investigated as mischief by police.

New Brunswick RCMP say the river monitoring equipment was damaged sometime overnight between Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

READ MORE: Man with air-soft replica rifle arrested at mall in North Sydney: police

Police believe someone broke into the panel of an Environment Canada hydrometric substation, situated on the bank of the St. John River along Highway 102, near the Burton Bridge.

“Significant damage was caused to the equipment, which is used to monitor water levels in the river,” police said in a news release Monday.

READ MORE: Fredericton teen faces charges after leading police on school bus pursuit

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Oromocto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.