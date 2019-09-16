Crime
September 16, 2019 1:59 pm

Man with air-soft replica rifle arrested at mall in North Sydney: police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The name of the suspect was not released. 

Marieke Walsh/Global News File
A A

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen with a weapon at several locations in North Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they respond to reports a man with a weapon outside the Superstore on King Street just after noon.

READ MORE: 49-year-old man charged for drug trafficking in North Sydney

Story continues below

Police say the man was seen running across to the Petro Canada and then into the North Sydney mall.

Officers along with a canine unit arrived at the mall, where they followed tips from merchants throughout the building to attempt to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located within minutes near a mall entrance, according to police, and was arrested.

READ MORE: Fredericton teen faces charges after leading police on school bus pursuit

Police say they seized a weapon, which they determined to be an air-soft replica rifle.

No one was injured and charges are pending.

The name of the suspect was not released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air soft gun
air-soft replica rifle
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Regional Police
Crime
King Street
North Sydney
North Sydney mall
Nova Scotia
Petro Canada
Police
Sydney
weapon
weapons complaint

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.