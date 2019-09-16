Man with air-soft replica rifle arrested at mall in North Sydney: police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen with a weapon at several locations in North Sydney, N.S., on Monday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they respond to reports a man with a weapon outside the Superstore on King Street just after noon.

Police say the man was seen running across to the Petro Canada and then into the North Sydney mall.

Officers along with a canine unit arrived at the mall, where they followed tips from merchants throughout the building to attempt to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located within minutes near a mall entrance, according to police, and was arrested.

Police say they seized a weapon, which they determined to be an air-soft replica rifle.

No one was injured and charges are pending.

The name of the suspect was not released.