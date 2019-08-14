49-year-old man charged for drug trafficking in North Sydney

A 49-year-old man was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of breach of bail on August 8.
Eskasoni RCMP say they received a tip and stopped a vehicle on Shore Road.
Following a search for the vehicle, the man identified as Sheldon Leroy of North Sydney was stopped and charged.
Leroy was taken to court the same day, where he was charged and remanded into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
