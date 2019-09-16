Fentanyl, cocaine seized during arrest of 2 men in downtown Peterborough: police

Two men are facing drug charges following arrests made in downtown Peterborough on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers on general patrol observed two men allegedly in the process of a drug transaction at the corner of George Street North and Brock Street around 10:30 a.m.

As officers approached the men, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by ingesting it.

Both men were arrested, and police say officers seized cash along with 26 grams of fentanyl, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of cocaine and digital weighing scales.

Mark Perdue, 55, was charged with obstructing police and possession of a controlled substance. He was released from custody.

Sean Wickert, 28, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of proceeds of crime, breach of probation and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday.

