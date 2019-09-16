426 pounds of cannabis seized during Hwy. 401 traffic stop near Cobourg: OPP

OPP say officers seized 426 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Saturday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say officers conducted a traffic stop involving a white cargo rental van after receiving a call around 2 p.m. reporting a possible impaired driver that had left the service centre in Port Hope and headed eastbound on the highway.

Officers reportedly found the vehicle travelling just east of Cobourg.

Police say officers suspected the occupants were involved in drug trafficking, and they reportedly found and seized 426 pounds of cannabis from the vehicle. OPP estimate the drugs have a total value of $1.9 million.

426 lbs of Cannabis Marihuana with a street value of approx $1.9 million was seized during a traffic stop by a #NthldOPP officer on #Hwy401 E/B near #Cobourg on Sept 14th which stemmed from a call made by a concerned citizen regarding a possible impaired driver.^kj pic.twitter.com/jATlg6PqcF — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) September 15, 2019

Kiryl Andrushkevich, 26, of Oakville, and Damaris Nataren Ortega, 32, of Toronto, were arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of illicit cannabis, possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Andrushkevich was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking, while Ortega was charged with having control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Both of the accused were held in custody for a show-cause bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Sunday, OPP said.

