Trudeau campaigns in key region of southern Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau‘s campaign Sunday took him deep into the vote-rich area of southern Ontario.

Sunday morning, Trudeau visited two local coffee shops in Cobourg, Ont. with local candidate Kim Rudd.

Rudd won the seat for Liberals in 2015 by less than 2,000 votes — one of several tight races in the a region that all parties consider key to victory.

Trudeau is also heading to a campaign rally in Markham, Ont., the city where former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott is running for re-election as an independent.

Philpott was turfed from the Liberal caucus in April alongside former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in the wake of SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Trudeau will also attend a celebration rally in Mississauga, Ont., for Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 U.S. tennis open women’s singles final earlier this month.