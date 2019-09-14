Gunshots fired in 3 separate incidents, injuring 1: Montreal police

A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower body during a conflict between several individuals in a residential and commercial area of Montreal early Saturday morning.

Several residents in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough who were awakened by the shots around 3:50 a.m. called the police.

Police say the armed attack occurred on 12th Avenue, near Jean-Talon Street, where they found the victim. He was taken to hospital for lower-body injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

An investigation is underway.

The incident was one of three reports of gunshots in Montreal Friday evening and Saturday morning.

An hour earlier, the Montreal police were called for shots in the Ville-Marie borough.

Authorities say they received several 911 calls at approximately 2:45 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots being fired at the intersection of St. Norbert and St. Dominique streets.

No one was on the scene when the police arrived and no injuries were reported.

Investigators found several casings on the ground at the intersection. An investigation is underway.

On Friday evening, Montreal police were called when citizens reported other gunshots fired near a bar on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, near de Beauharnois Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, at around 9:10 p.m.

Police found casings and a firearm on the ground, said police spokeswoman Véronique Dubuc. The police have no suspects and no related injuries have been reported.

Dubuc says it is still too early to know if the three events are related to one another or not.

