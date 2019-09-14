20-year-old man wanted on warrants for assault, break and enter, and mischief
The Perth-Andover RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several warrants.
Everett Sappier, 20, of the Tobique First Nation is wanted on three warrants of arrest issued in Woodstock provincial court on August 20 after he failed to attend a court appearance for several charges that he’s facing.
Police say the charges, which include assault, break and enter, and mischief, stem from incidents in the Perth-Andover area between January and June.
Sappier is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Ongoing police efforts to locate Sappier have so far been unsuccessful, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen him since August 20, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
