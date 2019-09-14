20-year-old man wanted on warrants for assault, break and enter, and mischief

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in attempted break and enter at New Brunswick equipment dealer, RCMP say

Police say the charges, which include assault, break and enter, and mischief, stem from incidents in the Perth-Andover area between January and June.

Sappier is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

READ MORE: N.B. police release sketch of attempted theft suspect

Ongoing police efforts to locate Sappier have so far been unsuccessful, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen him since August 20, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.