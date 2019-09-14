Serious rollover bus crash on Vancouver Island

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) has confirmed a major bus incident on Vancouver Island Friday evening.

Around 9:30, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) requested the assistance of JRCC after a bus rolled over on a gravel road between Bamfield and Port Alberni.

In a statement, JRCC says the number of people involved is not confirmed, but says around 40.

They could not speak to the status of the patients.

They have tasked two Cormorant helicopters and one Buffalo SAR aircraft from 442 Squadron in Comox to assist with the rescue.

BCEHS says several ambulances are on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available