Midland man charged in connection with convenience store robbery: OPP

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery that took place at a Circle K convenience store in Midland on Wednesday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Jason James of Midland has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, failure to comply with a recognizance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, a man reportedly entered the store with an edged weapon and demanded cash.

The store clerk complied, police say, and the man allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

James was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

Investigators say they are seeking one additional witness who was reportedly at the Circle K store while the incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to police, the witness was wearing a purple shirt and shorts at the time.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

