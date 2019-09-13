2 vehicles vandalized in Port Hope: police

Port Hope police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly vandalized on Tuesday.

Police say officers received a complaint from the owner of a vehicle at a Cavan Street home, who alleged someone had kicked a dent in the driver and passenger side doors of his car.

The complainant also reportedly said garbage was thrown all over the vehicle and that the door handle was broken off during the night. Police say the damage is estimated to be more than $1,500.

READ MORE: SUV slams into Municipality of Port Hope greeting sign off Highway 401

A car owner on nearby Centennial Drive also complained of mischief on the same day, according to police. The owner found at least two egg cartons had been dumped on her vehicle, police said.

Police still don’t know whether either of the incidents was targeted. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Port Hope Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Cobourg manufacturing plant fined after worker suffers critical injury