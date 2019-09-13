Crime
September 13, 2019 12:38 pm

2 vehicles vandalized in Port Hope: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

Port Hope police are investigating the incidents and are unsure whether they were targeted.

Global News file
A A

Port Hope police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly vandalized on Tuesday.

Police say officers received a complaint from the owner of a vehicle at a Cavan Street home, who alleged someone had kicked a dent in the driver and passenger side doors of his car.

The complainant also reportedly said garbage was thrown all over the vehicle and that the door handle was broken off during the night. Police say the damage is estimated to be more than $1,500.

Story continues below

READ MORE: SUV slams into Municipality of Port Hope greeting sign off Highway 401

A car owner on nearby Centennial Drive also complained of mischief on the same day, according to police. The owner found at least two egg cartons had been dumped on her vehicle, police said.

Police still don’t know whether either of the incidents was targeted. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Port Hope Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Cobourg manufacturing plant fined after worker suffers critical injury

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car vandalism
Cavan Street
Centennial Drive
Crime
eggs dumped on car
Mischief
Port Hope
Port Hope crime
Port Hope Police
Port Hope Police Service
Vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.