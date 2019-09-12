Traffic
September 12, 2019 5:09 pm

Motorcyclist critically hurt after West Hunt Club Road crash: Ottawa paramedics

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter
A A

A motorcyclist was in critical condition on Thursday afternoon after the bike he was driving collided with a car on a major roadway in Ottawa’s west end, first responders say.

The crash happened on West Hunt Club Road around 1 p.m. Police closed the road’s westbound lanes to traffic between Cedarview and Greenbank roads immediately after the collision.

WATCH: (Aug. 1, 2019) Motorcyclist injured in crash on 401 ramp

The man driving the motorcycle “sustained critical head injuries and was stabilized by advance care paramedics,” the Ottawa Paramedic Service tweeted.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the blocked-off lanes would reopen shortly.
Report an error
collision in Ottawa
crash on West Hunt Club
motorcyclist injured
Ottawa collision
Ottawa news
Ottawa Paramedic Service
Ottawa paramedics
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.