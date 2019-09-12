Motorcyclist critically hurt after West Hunt Club Road crash: Ottawa paramedics

A motorcyclist was in critical condition on Thursday afternoon after the bike he was driving collided with a car on a major roadway in Ottawa’s west end, first responders say.

The crash happened on West Hunt Club Road around 1 p.m. Police closed the road’s westbound lanes to traffic between Cedarview and Greenbank roads immediately after the collision.

The man driving the motorcycle “sustained critical head injuries and was stabilized by advance care paramedics,” the Ottawa Paramedic Service tweeted.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the blocked-off lanes would reopen shortly.

