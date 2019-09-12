Repeat sex offender released from Headingley jail, women and girls at risk

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a sex offender with a lengthy criminal record who is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 42, was released from Headingley Correctional Institution on Wednesday after serving sentences for breaching a probation order, resisting arrest, and theft, but his criminal history is far more extensive.

Thomas is a convicted sex offender and is considered a high risk to re‑offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children.

He has a history of violent sexual offences, including a 2008 conviction for sexually-assaulting a 13-year-old girl, and a 2003 conviction for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Thomas also has convictions for assaulting a peace officer, aggravated assault, among many other offences.

Police said he participated in some sex offender programming while incarcerated, but is still considered high-risk.

He’s under a lifetime weapons ban, as well as supervised probation until December 2020. His conditions include alcohol and drug prohibitions, a daily curfew, and required treatment and counselling.

Thomas is described as 5’10”, 234 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the left side of his face and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

