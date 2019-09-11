View Full Results
September 11, 2019 8:57 pm

Central Okanagan Public Schools offers apology over student bus issues

The school district says “there were almost approximately 1,700 applications that were submitted after July 31, 600 of which were submitted after September 1.”

A last-minute rush for student bus passes in Kelowna has caused problems, according to Central Okanagan Public Schools.

On Wednesday, the school district updated its frequently asked questions document on its website regarding transportation.

The update is in response to complaints from parents regarding school bus issues, including some students not being allowed to ride buses because they don’t have passes for the current school year.

Central Okanagan Public Schools apologizes to families who have yet to receive a response to their school bus application,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in the update.

“We understand that this uncertainty about transportation is unacceptable and can cause anxiety. As a district, we are committed to doing better in the future, especially in regards to better communicating information to families and the community.”

The school district noted, though, there was a last-minute rush for passes.

“There were almost approximately 1,700 applications that were submitted after July 31,” the district said, “600 of which were submitted after September 1.

“Transportation is currently working to get late applicant eligible students on to a bus. As of September 8, over 5,000 students are riding a SD 23 bus.”

The school district told Global News that the late rush caused issues, because bus routes are structured around who has applied for applications in August.

The school district told Global News that a task force has been set up to make sure that something like this never happens again.

