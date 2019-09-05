Fernie
September 5, 2019 10:35 pm
Updated: September 5, 2019 10:40 pm

1 airlifted to hospital in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near Fernie

By Online Journalist  Global News

Traffic backed up on Highway 3 outside Fernie after a multi-vehicle crash on Sept. 4, 2019.

Drive BC
One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition and two others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash near Fernie, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

Drive BC says the crash happened on Highway 3 at Lynch Road just north of the city, prompting crews to shut down the highway in both directions.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said they were called to the scene at 2:50 p.m. MT for a “multi-vehicle incident.”

One patient was airlifted to hospital in Calgary, while two more were taken by ground ambulance in Fernie.

BCEHS would not say what condition the patients were in.

STARS Air Ambulance said the 64-year-old male it transported to Calgary was in critical condition.

RCMP have yet to comment on the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drive BC says no detour is available around the scene, and could not yet provide an estimated time of reopening.

More to come…

