Traffic
August 20, 2019 4:46 pm

Driver, 21, dies following crash with school bus in Erin: OPP

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP say a collision involving a school bus in Erin has killed a 21-year-old man.

OPP / Supplied
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road 124 and Sixth Line at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a head-on crash.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

He has been identified as Brandon Adams of Erin.

A teenaged passenger in the car and the school bus driver both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses who have to speak to the OPP are asked to call 519-846-5930.

