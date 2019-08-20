Driver, 21, dies following crash with school bus in Erin: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 21-year-old man has died following a crash with a school bus in Erin on Aug. 15.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road 124 and Sixth Line at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a head-on crash.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

READ MORE: Young man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Erin

He has been identified as Brandon Adams of Erin.

A teenaged passenger in the car and the school bus driver both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses who have to speak to the OPP are asked to call 519-846-5930.