School bus full of farm workers crashes into ditch in rural Abbotsford

Three people were taken to hospital after a bus full of farm workers ran off the road and rolled into a ditch in rural Abbotsford Saturday morning.

Abbotsford police say the single-vehicle crash happened at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Ross Road and 58 Avenue.

The school bus, which was being used to transport workers to an undisclosed farm in the area, ended up on its side in the ditch.

Around 36 employees were on the bus, police say, and were all able to exit safely. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police could not say whether that number includes the bus driver.

It’s also not known what farm the workers were being transported to.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. WorkSafeBC and B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) have been called in to investigate.

In a statement to Global News, WorkSafeBC said it is still in the early stages of its investigation and cannot discuss any details.

Global News has reached out to the CVSE and the BC Federation of Labour for comment.

Police say traffic will be closed on Ross Road and 58 Avenue for some time, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

