School bus with 14 students aboard crashes in Mission

Paramedics have been dispatched to Mission, B.C., where a school bus has been involved in a crash.

Mission RCMP says the bus, which belongs to a private school, went off the road just after 3 p.m. in the 13700-block of Stave Lake Road.

Fourteen students were aboard, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

One paramedic crew is on the scene, and four more units have been dispatched to what officials describe as a “remote area.”

Four patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and were transported to hospital in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. RCMP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

