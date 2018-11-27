10 children, 2 adults injured in bus crash north of Cache Creek

RCMP were called to a bus crash north of Cache Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the bus went into a ditch near Church Road and Antoine Road just after noon.

Ten children and two adults were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Air ambulance was called for one patient with an eye injury.

At 12:04 PM BCEHS #paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek. 12 patients are being cared for & triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Any updates will be reported here. @Interior_Health #Cachecreek — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) November 27, 2018

The superintendent of schools for School District 57 confirmed to CFJC that the College Heights Secondary girls volleyball team from Prince George was involved in the crash.

The team was headed to Powell River to compete in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.

Highway 97 was briefly closed but has since reopened.