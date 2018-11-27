10 children, 2 adults injured in bus crash north of Cache Creek
A A
RCMP were called to a bus crash north of Cache Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the bus went into a ditch near Church Road and Antoine Road just after noon.
Ten children and two adults were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Air ambulance was called for one patient with an eye injury.
The superintendent of schools for School District 57 confirmed to CFJC that the College Heights Secondary girls volleyball team from Prince George was involved in the crash.
The team was headed to Powell River to compete in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.
Highway 97 was briefly closed but has since reopened.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.