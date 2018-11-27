school bus crash
November 27, 2018 6:11 pm

10 children, 2 adults injured in bus crash north of Cache Creek

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

RCMP were called to the scene of the bus crash just after noon on Tuesday.

Simon Hergott
A A

RCMP were called to a bus crash north of Cache Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the bus went into a ditch near Church Road and Antoine Road just after noon.

Ten children and two adults were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Air ambulance was called for one patient with an eye injury.

The superintendent of schools for School District 57 confirmed to CFJC that the College Heights Secondary girls volleyball team from Prince George was involved in the crash.

The team was headed to Powell River to compete in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.

A tow truck on scene of a bus crash north of Cache Creek. Credit: Simon Hergott.

Highway 97 was briefly closed but has since reopened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus Crash
cache creek
Cache Creek school bus
School Bus
school bus crash
School bus crash Cache Creek

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News