2 Hamilton drivers face fines, demerit points after allegedly failing to stop for school bus

Two drivers are facing large cash fines and demerit points after police say they were caught passing a school bus on the Mountain on Friday afternoon.

Police say investigators were tipped off when another driver with a dashcam turned in footage to Hamilton police showing two cars manoeuvring around a bus near Rymal Road East and Westlawn Drive while the vehicle’s stop sign was extended and its lights were on.

Two women, ages 59 and 60, were issued tickets and face fines of $500 each as well as six demerit points on their licences, police say.

The incident comes in the same week the police service launched its school bus enforcement campaign, looking for drivers who pass a bus’ extended stop sign as well as those who exceed 20 kilometres per hour in a school zone or fail to yield to pedestrians.

Today is the first day of HPS School Bus Safety Enforcement Initiative in #HamOnt. You may see police in areas of schools ensuring the rules of the road are applied. Drive Safe! https://t.co/0jTdfnb94d @HWDSB pic.twitter.com/sxEfRpe8Q4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 3, 2019