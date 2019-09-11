View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 2:36 pm

Collision between tow truck, transport truck leaves 1 dead: police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the tow truck died at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

A 22-year-old man from Moncton has died as a result of a collision between a tow truck and a transport truck.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 11 in Kouchibouguac, N.B.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the tow truck died at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Investigators believe the driver of the tow truck crossed the centre line and collided with the rear of the transport truck.

It was raining at the time of the collision.

