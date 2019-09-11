Mississauga ‘905ers’ weigh in on issues as federal election officially underway

With Canadian’s slated to head to the polls in October, you can bet your bottom dollar that politics is the hot topic around the tables from coast to coast.

“I raise the issue of the Lavalin affair, I think that was mishandled by Trudeau and Trudeau’s government. That gives me concern, that’s an issue,” explained Mississauga lawyer Harold Fink at the Orchard Family Restaurant in Mississauga on Wednesday.

“I am usually conservative in my thinking, and in my voting, I haven’t yet decided on who I am going to cast my vote for but I am leaning Conservative.”

With the official launch of the federal election campaign on Wednesday, the 43rd election in the country’s history, those living in bedroom communities to the province’s capital are weighing in on what they’d like to see included in party platforms.

“Climate change is something that they should be focused on and taxes. I’m not worried about paying my fair share of the taxes but I feel like the big businesses or the richer people should take on more of the responsibility,” said Paula Calvitto while enjoying lunch with her friend at Orchard.

For others, issues close to the heart are more traditional and grass-roots.

“I’m a pro-life supporter and I hope that a pro-life politician will be elected and run the country,” said John Kolozsvari, a 92-year-old senior with deep Christian values.

All parties will spend the next 40 days pounding the pavement asking for votes.

“I would say making life a little bit more affordable because the cost of living is very expensive right now and making education more affordable,” said Jessica Bailey, a 22-year-old who said she’ll be watching the campaign closely.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t get the opportunity to go to school mostly because school is very expensive.”

Words echoed by her lunch date, Calum Peluso.

“I would just like more opportunities for young people. Right now, they’re coming out of college and they don’t get that much opportunity,” said Peluso, adding he knows what he wants to see in the next Prime Minister. “Honesty and integrity, just like for the people.”

Heading into the election, Canadians have six parties to choose from. Liberal Party’s Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party’s Andrew Scheer, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, Yves-Francois Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois, Green Party’s Elizabeth May, and People’s Party of Canada’s Maxime Bernier.

“That’s the bedrock of democracy. You have to vote, get out and vote. Look into the issues, make your decision and vote according to the way you think. Everybody has that right and everybody should exercise that right,” Fink said.

The election is slated for Oct. 21.