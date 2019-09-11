Quebec’s public security minister apologizes for comments about firing employees

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault apologized Wednesday morning for speaking publicly about firing some employees from her cabinet.

“I should have used different words,” she told reporters at the National Assembly.

Guilbault has been in hot water after telling reporters Monday that she fired certain employees because they were incompetent.

“Competence for me and working abilities, it’s essential…Some people did not have those abilities, which is why I fired them,” she said.

One former employee, former press secretary Jacqueline Aubé, demanded a public apology.

On Wednesday, Guilbault said that it is normal to make changes inside a cabinet and that she is sorry if she offended anyone. She added that she has an “incredible team.”

“People who know me are aware of the fact that I always treat my colleagues respectfully and that I never use inappropriate words towards anyone, including of course, my colleagues,” Guilbault said.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government will hold its pre-sessional caucus in Riviere-du-Loup Thursday and Friday.

“I have this incredible chance to work with a team that I love, with MNAs, with ministers, with staff who are extraordinary and of course you know, we will spend three days this week in caucus so I will be able to tell them again in person,” Guilbault said.