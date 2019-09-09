New UPAC leader must be appointed ‘as soon as possible’: Quebec public security minister

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has promised that a new chief of the province’s anti-corruption unity (UPAC) will be appointed in October.

The leader of UPAC must be named “as soon as possible,” she said. Guilbault added that she was waiting for the shortlist of candidates to be provided by the committee selection set up to find a replacement for Robert Lafrenière.

There must be at least two candidates on the list.

READ MORE: ‘It’s worrying’: Quebec premier on allegations UPAC fabricated evidence

The government will then make its choice and try to get it endorsed by the opposition parties. By law, the new commissioner must be appointed by the national assembly.

“I’m expecting it very soon,” she said, referring to the list of selected candidates.

The new commissioner will have a seven-year term.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise