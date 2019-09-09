Canada
September 9, 2019 9:43 pm

New UPAC leader must be appointed ‘as soon as possible’: Quebec public security minister

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quebec deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault responds to the Opposition during question period on December 4, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has promised that a new chief of the province’s anti-corruption unity (UPAC) will be appointed in October.

The leader of UPAC must be named “as soon as possible,” she said. Guilbault added that she was waiting for the shortlist of candidates to be provided by the committee selection set up to find a replacement for Robert Lafrenière.

There must be at least two candidates on the list.

READ MORE: ‘It’s worrying’: Quebec premier on allegations UPAC fabricated evidence

The government will then make its choice and try to get it endorsed by the opposition parties. By law, the new commissioner must be appointed by the national assembly.

“I’m expecting it very soon,” she said, referring to the list of selected candidates.

The new commissioner will have a seven-year term.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Genevieve Guilbault
October appointment
Quebec anti-corruption unit
Quebec Corruption
Robert Lafrenière
UPAC
UPAC leader

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.