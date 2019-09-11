Heavy rain and summer heat in the next week for southern Manitoba

It’s been a rainy month so far with nearly a month’s worth of rain already registered in Winnipeg less than halfway through September.

Rain Monday into Tuesday was close to 20 mm in some location around southern Manitoba but a more potent system is waiting to move into southern Manitoba later in the week.

Moving in from south of the border, it will cover the southern portion of the eastern prairies. Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting general rainfall totals to be from 25 to 50 mm from Thursday into Friday morning. Even higher amounts are possible in portions of southeastern Saskatchewan. Rainfall warnings could be issued for southwestern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan.

While there is a slight chance of some shower activity on Saturday, the trend behind this rain system, the trend afterwards will be a ridge of high pressure building in behind it, ushering in some very summer-like weather.

The National Weather Service is putting a high probability of warmer than normal weather for eastern Canada next week. Weather models for Winnipeg also agree. In the next week, Winnipeg and southern Manitoba could experience 2 seasons in seven days with spring-like rainfall followed up by summer-like temperatures as we eek closer to the official beginning of fall.