Beeton, Ont. man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

A 33-year-old man from Beeton, Ont. has been charged with child pornography offences following a two-month investigation into child sexual abuse material, Nottawasaga OPP say.

On Thursday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence in Beeton.

READ MORE: 36-year-old man charged following police foot chase in Springwater: OPP

The investigation resulted in Kyle Richard Hughes, 33, being charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available, police say.

Multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination, officers add.

The accused will appear in court on Oct. 3 in Bradford.

READ MORE: Video shows cargo truck landing on roof of house, Scarborough man charged

Police are reminding parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking to them about internet safety.

Officers say anyone with information about internet child exploitation can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

WATCH: Protecting children from being victims of online pornography