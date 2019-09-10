Two Blue Bombers are CFL Top Performers for Week 13

The “impactful” efforts of quarterback Chris Streveler and defensive end Willie Jefferson in Saturday’s 35-10 Banjo Bowl win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders have earned both members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL Top Performer Awards for Week 13.

Streveler set the tone for a 15-play, 100-yard drive on the opening offensive series of the game by executing a quarterback draw for 17 yards and a first down from his own three yard line.

The Bombers were second and 17 and eventually made it 7-0 while chewing up 8:28 off the clock. The second year QB finished the day with 11 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns while completing 15 of 21 passes for 186 yards and two more majors as the Blue Bombers improved to 6-0 at home, and 9-3 overall.

Jefferson extended his personal streak to five games with at least one quarterback sack by taking down Riders pivot Cody Fajardo twice while also forcing a fumble that was celebrated with a back flip by the incredibly athletic 6’7″ rush end.

Jefferson is now second only to Saskatchewan’s Charleston Hughes as the CFL sacks leader with 11, but is the league leader in forced fumbles with 6.

It’s the seventh time in 12 “non bye” weeks for Winnipeg a Blue Bomber has been named one of the league’s top three performers. But it’s the first this time in 2019 that two Bombers have been honoured in the same week.

Montreal’s veteran defensive lineman John Bowman rounds out the week 13 top performer list for his two quarterback sacks and a forced fumble in the Alouettes 21-16 win over the BC Lions.

The CFL West Division leading Blue Bombers will begin the final third of their schedule with a visit to Montreal a week from Saturday to take on Khari Jones’ vastly improved Alouettes.

