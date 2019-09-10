Winnipeg police searching for high-risk sex offender
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a high-risk sex offender.
Curtis Leroy George, 27, has been reported on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
He’s described as 5’7″ in height, and weighs about 117 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 204-786-8477, or police 204-984-1888.
