Winnipeg police searching for high-risk sex offender

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a high-risk sex offender.

Curtis Leroy George, 27, has been reported on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

He’s described as 5’7″ in height, and weighs about 117 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 204-786-8477, or police 204-984-1888.