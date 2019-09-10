View Full Results
Crime
September 10, 2019 10:42 am
Updated: September 10, 2019 10:53 am

Winnipeg police searching for high-risk sex offender

By Writer/Producer  Global News
Curtis Leroy George pictured.

Curtis Leroy George pictured.

Winnipeg Police
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a high-risk sex offender.

Curtis Leroy George, 27, has been reported on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender at large, Winnipeg police caution

He’s described as 5’7″ in height, and weighs about 117 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 204-786-8477, or police 204-984-1888.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
High Risk
Missing
searching
Sex Offender
Warrant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.