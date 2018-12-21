High-risk sex offender at large, Winnipeg police caution

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a high-risk sex offender who skipped out of his assigned housing after being let out of prison.

Quentin Allan Sumner, 41, was released from federal custody in October and was supposed to be living in an approved Winnipeg residence. Police said he’s missing from that residence and his whereabouts are unknown.

Sumner has a long history of sex offences. He was declared a long-term offender in 2005 after being convicted of sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance.

He was convicted again in 2007 for the same offences, as well as forcible confinement, and was put under a long term supervision order for 10 years.

Police said Sumner is considered a high risk to re-offend sexually and violently, and that all females are potentially at risk.

Sumner is described as 5’9″, 246 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including “INC” and “Q” on a middle finger, “Sumner” on his upper back, and “HUNILUV” on his right hand.

Anyone with information about Sumner is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. You can also call your local RCMP detachment or the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

