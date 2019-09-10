RCMP now investigating 2 deaths in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides

New Brunswick RCMP are now treating the deaths of two people in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides.

Police say officers were called to a home on Amirault Street just after noon on Saturday.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP officers discovered the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside the home.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act and that autopsies have been scheduled to confirm how the two people died.

WATCH: New Brunswick’s Hindu community deeply affected by deadly crash

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact the RCMP at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers.