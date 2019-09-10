Crime
September 10, 2019 8:16 am
Updated: September 10, 2019 8:18 am

RCMP now investigating 2 deaths in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides

RCMP are now investigating two suspicious deaths in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides.

New Brunswick RCMP are now treating the deaths of two people in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides.

Police say officers were called to a home on Amirault Street just after noon on Saturday.

RCMP officers discovered the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside the home.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act and that autopsies have been scheduled to confirm how the two people died.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact the RCMP at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers.

