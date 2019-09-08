RCMP investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Dieppe, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Dieppe, N.B.

Police say that just after noon on Saturday, the RCMP were called to a home on Amirault Street.

Officers discovered the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside the home.

Police say both deaths are considered suspicious and that this wasn’t a random occurrence.

The investigation is ongoing.