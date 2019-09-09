2 victims taken to hospital after 3 separate shootings in Toronto

Officials say at least two people are in hospital after three separate shootings in Toronto on Monday.

The first incident happened on National Street near Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 7:10 p.m.

Toronto police said the male victim, who was either on the street or in a vehicle with others, was shot and taken to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. A police spokesperson said the suspect left the area in a car with other people.

Two hours later, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard, near Black Creek Drive, after receiving multiple reports from people who said they heard gunshots.

The spokesperson told Global News officers found several shell casings and a small amount of blood, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police said emergency crews were called just after 10:35 p.m. to the area of Attwell Drive and Carlson Court, near Highway 27 and Dixon Road, with reports a man was found shot and bleeding seriously. He was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There are reports the suspect left the scene in a blue car.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the exact nature of the injuries in two of the shootings.

It’s not known if any of the incidents are related.