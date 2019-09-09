Crime
September 9, 2019 1:14 pm

Regina police charge man with assault using homemade sword

Regina police say they have charged a 34-year-old man with assault, following an incident that took place on Sunday evening.

The Regina Police Service say a man is facing several charges following an alleged weapon offence that happened on Sunday night.

Police say the incident took place in the area of Victoria Avenue and Angus Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Two suspects reportedly approached a 45-year-old man brandishing a bladed weapon, which police confirmed was a homemade sword.

Police say no one was injured during the altercation.

Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Regina’s Travis Piapiot, 34, is facing charges that include assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The second suspect was arrested for public intoxication, but wasn’t charged, according to police.

Piapot appeared Monday in Regina provincial court.

