Police chase leaves 100 homes in Brossard without power

About 100 homes in Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore are still without power Monday morning after a crash following a police chase.

Authorities explained that the pursuit started at 9 p.m. Sunday on Lapinière Boulevard and Bergerac Street when police allege a 30-year-old man stole a car he was apparently looking to buy.

Police chased the vehicle and say it hit three Hydro-Quebec poles before stopping a few hundred metres away.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for any possible injuries.

Officers say the man is known to police and could face charges of vehicle theft and impaired driving.