Police chase leaves 100 homes in Brossard without power

About 100 homes in Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore are still without power Monday morning after a crash following a police chase.
Authorities explained that the pursuit started at 9 p.m. Sunday on Lapinière Boulevard and Bergerac Street when police allege a 30-year-old man stole a car he was apparently looking to buy.
READ MORE: Man arrested after Verdun kidnapping and carjacking ends in Brossard
Police chased the vehicle and say it hit three Hydro-Quebec poles before stopping a few hundred metres away.
The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for any possible injuries.
READ MORE: Brossard collision sends teen cyclist to hospital
Officers say the man is known to police and could face charges of vehicle theft and impaired driving.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.