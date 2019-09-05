Man arrested after Verdun kidnapping and carjacking ends in Brossard

Montreal police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to drive to the South Shore on Thursday morning.

Véronique Dubuc, police spokesperson, said the woman was in her car at the intersection of LaSalle Boulevard and Willibrord Street in Verdun around 9 a.m. when she was approached by a man.

The suspect, 39, was allegedly armed and police say he forced his way into the car. He ordered the woman to drive to Montreal’s South Shore.

Police say the woman remained calm during the incident but used a ruse to bring the car to a stop at near Quartier Dix-30 shopping centre in Brossard.

At that point, the woman took off by foot to a nearby store, where she called police. No one was harmed, according to police.

Longueuil police arrested the suspect shortly afterward and he has been transported to a detention centre on the Island of Montreal.

Dubuc says he was arrested on suspicion of forcible confinement, kidnapping, robbery, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

The woman escaped the situation unscathed, according to police.

Police say the man is not known to police and they say the two know one another from a professional context. The woman is a social worker.

Investigators will meet with both of them.

— With files from The Canadian Press

