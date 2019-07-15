Surveillance video shows alleged violent carjacking in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating an alleged stabbing and carjacking in Burnaby.

RCMP say they located a 19-year-old man who had suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound in the area of Cardston Court near Government Street just after midnight on Monday.

RCMP said the victim was stabbed and the vehicle he was travelling in, a white 2004 Mazda 3, was stolen following an altercation between two men and a group of men.

The victim’s friend was uninjured and the vehicle was later recovered by police.

Surveillance video obtained by Global News shows a white vehicle parked on Cardston Court. Multiple vehicles can be seen driving by before a number of people exit a dark-coloured SUV and appear to pull two people out from the white car before an assault takes place.

Police say they have not confirmed a motive for the carjacking and stabbing but believe the incident was targeted.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV or white 2004 Mazda 3 fleeing the area of Cardston Court.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or, if they wish to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.