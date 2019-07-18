Brossard collision sends teen cyclist to hospital

A teenage cyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a truck on Thursday morning on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police say the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Taschereau Boulevard and Authier Street in Brossard.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say traffic in the area has slowed to a crawl.

Investigators are at the scene to determine what happened.

Police say they are treating the collision as an accident.

