Kamloops man charged after firing paintballs at moving vehicles, uttering threats

A man is facing charges after firing paintballs at moving vehicles and threatening people with his weapon in Kamloops on Saturday.

Kamloops RCMP say they first responded to a report of the suspect firing from his vehicle near the local Costco on Versatile Street.

The suspect was seen travelling towards the Valleyview area, but could not be found by police.

A short time later, a similar report brought police to the Sandman Centre on Lorne Street, where a suspect was allegedly threatening pedestrians as he drove towards Riverside Park.

The suspect was eventually arrested at gunpoint a few blocks farther on Lorne Street. Police say the suspect did not resist and was taken into custody.

“This was certainly a serious series of events that our members were able to successfully stop,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Mat Van Lear said in a statement.

“This individual was really acting dangerously, and we are thankful he didn’t cause any accidents or injuries to anyone prior to his arrest.”

Court records show Nigel Alexander Cox faces one count each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

Cox appeared in court Sunday to face the charges and is due back on Monday.

Anyone who either witnessed or interacted with the suspect Saturday is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

